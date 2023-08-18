Man marks major milestone of 200th blood donation

It was a special day at the Barrie chapter of Canadian Blood Services as a familiar face marked a major milestone.

Amidst a constant shortage of donors today, Harold, a man with years of experience giving back, marked his 200th donation in Barrie.

"87 per cent of people in Canada recognize there's a constant need for blood products, yet nearly 50 per cent say they have not donated because they are waiting to be asked," a Canadian Blood Services employee said in a short video provided to CTV News.

"My name is Harold, and I'm asking you," the long-time donor says at the end of the video.

To celebrate, sweets were provided by Cookies by Design Barrie.

Harold's donation comes amidst a constant need for blood, with hundreds of appointments frequently needing to be filled.

If you'd like more information, you can click here.