Man marks major milestone of 200th blood donation
It was a special day at the Barrie chapter of Canadian Blood Services as a familiar face marked a major milestone.
Amidst a constant shortage of donors today, Harold, a man with years of experience giving back, marked his 200th donation in Barrie.
"87 per cent of people in Canada recognize there's a constant need for blood products, yet nearly 50 per cent say they have not donated because they are waiting to be asked," a Canadian Blood Services employee said in a short video provided to CTV News.
"My name is Harold, and I'm asking you," the long-time donor says at the end of the video.
To celebrate, sweets were provided by Cookies by Design Barrie.
Harold's donation comes amidst a constant need for blood, with hundreds of appointments frequently needing to be filled.
If you'd like more information, you can click here.
