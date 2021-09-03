Man missing after camp catches fire during overnight camping trip on remote N.S. island: RCMP

Yarmouth Rural RCMP is searching for a missing man after his camp caught fire on a remote island near Little River Harbour, N.S.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, police received a call for help from a remote island called Broomstick Island. RCMP says officers responded and learned that two men had gone to a camp overnight and that the camp had caught fire. Police say one man managed to escape but the second man is unaccounted for.

RCMP say the fire burned itself out while police were responding to the island.

According to RCMP, police requested assistance from the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC) in an effort to rescue the man that escaped the fire and begin a search of the island.

"The JRCC dispatched a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Clarkes Harbour to assist with the rescue/search operation," wrote police in a news release.

Police were transported to the island by the CCGS Clarkes Harbour where they began their search for the second man.

"The CH-149 Cormorant landed on the island and rescued the first man who was subsequently transported to local hospital for assessment," said police.

RCMP say the search for the second man is ongoing. It is being conducted by Yarmouth Rural RCMP members, with the assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office.

Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.