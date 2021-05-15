Man missing after falling into water at Hog's Back Falls

Emergency responders are searching for a man who fell into the water at Hog’s Back Falls Saturday evening.

Ottawa police and firefighters were called to the falls just after 7 p.m. after the man was seen falling into the water, police said late Saturday night.

Marine officers and firefighters have been searching the area but have been unable to find the man.

Police said the darkness and fast-moving water have made the search difficult.

Hog’s Back falls are located just north of Mooney’s Bay, and are the point where the Rideau Canal splits from the Rideau River.

The rapids run particularly fast in the spring, when the water levels are higher.

This is a developing story and will be updated.