Man missing after night out in downtown Vancouver

The family of a Langley man who went missing on a night out with friends in downtown Vancouver is pleading for public help in locating him.

Irshaad Ikbal was last seen at about 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning at a dance party at Harbour Event Centre at the Plaza of Nations.

Ikbal’s family told CTV News it is extremely out of character for him to disappear without contacting his loved ones.

"You can hear his mom and dad cry the second you get in, because you open the door and they think it's going to be him,” said his cousin Fouziah Khaireti. “They think it's going to be Irshaad...and it's not."

36-year-old Ikbal is described as South Asian, 5’8” tall and 155 lbs.

He has short dark hair, hazel eyes and a dark beard.

At some point during his night out with his girlfriend and a group of friends, he became separated from the group while still inside the venue – and he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Vancouver Police confirm there is a missing person’s file open for Ikbar.

VPD also released a still photo of him from a 7-11 convenience store at Smithe Street and Beatty Street that was taken during the evening he went missing.

His family has started an Instagram page in the hopes of drawing more attention to his disappearance.

"I don't know how to describe the feeling except for our hearts ache,” said Khaireti. “Every second of every day we're thinking, what can we do? How do we help bring him home?"

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver Police.