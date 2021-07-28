Man missing for 10 days found on Wednesday
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Edmonton man who had been missing for 10 days was found on Wednesday, police said.
Don Hansaka Eranga Kandage, 24, was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 17 near 50 Street and 13 Avenue.
He was found safe on Wednesday.
