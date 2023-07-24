Man missing from Duncan needs medical attention: RCMP

Mounties are asking the public for help finding a 40-year-old man who has been missing from Duncan for more than two weeks.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say Nicholas Blackwell, of no fixed address, requires immediate medical attention.

Blackwell was last seen around 2:40 p.m. on July 7.

Police describe him as a white man, standing approximately six feet, four inches tall, with reddish hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange or salmon-coloured sweater, jeans and black shoes.

Investigators say he may have changed his clothes and may now be wearing blue sweat pants and a white T-shirt.

Police believe Blackwell may be frequenting homeless camps in the Duncan area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.