Man missing in Pemberton identified as search and rescue volunteer

Update, June 19: the BC Search and Rescue Association confirmed Sunday that Salin had been found deceased. More details can be found here. The original story follows.

Mounties in the Sea to Sky region are appealing for help finding a missing man who has been identified as a member of a local search and rescue team.

Toby Salin was last seen in Pemberton on Thursday morning, according to a statement from the detachment. His truck was later found near the In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road, southeast of Pemberton.

In a statement Friday, the Pemberton RCMP said multiple agencies were called in to assist.

"A complete search of the area with Pemberton Search and Rescue, RCMP Air Services, Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, Pemberton RCMP, Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police, local residents, and RCMP Integrated Police Dog Services was completed with no sign of Mr. Salin," it reads.

On social media, the Whistler Search and Rescue Society confirmed Salin is one of its members and volunteers, sharing the news that he is missing "with sadness."

Dwight Yochim, senior manager with the BC Search and Rescue Association, says members are used to being called out to try and find missing people, but the search for Salin is an emotional undertaking for the close-knit community of volunteers.

"Almost every team in the province who is aware of what's going on has reached out," he says.

"It's a family."

The 3,000 members of B.C.'s search and rescue teams, Yochim explained, will often be called to other parts of the province when help is needed – as was the case when catastrophic flooding hit parts of B.C. last year.

"It might be two o'clock in the morning and you're working with individuals you might not ever have met, but you trust them with your life. As you can imagine, when one of us goes missing, you want to pull out all the stops," he tells CTV News.

Along with police, Yochim is urging anyone who might have information to call the Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-6604.

"We're just hoping if someone saw him that day or bumped into him on the trail – anything like that, any piece of evidence or information is invaluable."