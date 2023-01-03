iHeartRadio

Man missing since April 2022 known to frequent Kingston, Brockville


Peter Lafirst, 57, has been missing since April 2022, according to Kingston police. He is known to frequent Kingston and Brockville. (Kingston Police/handout)

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 57-year-old man.

Peter Lafirst has been missing since April 2022 and his family are concerned about his wellbeing, Kingston police said in a news release Tuesday.

He is known to frequent the Kingston and Brockville areas; however, his current whereabouts are unknown.

Lafirst is described as white, 5-foot-10 (178 cm), 160 lbs (72 kg), with a medium complexion, blue eyes and a slim build.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Detective Amanda Smith at 613-549-4660 ext. 6292 or via email at asmith@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

