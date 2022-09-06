Man missing since October was victim of homicide: Manitoba RCMP

A man who has been missing since October 2021 is now believed to be the victim of a homicide.

In a Tuesday news release, the Manitoba RCMP said that Rico Cody Linklater, 22, who was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2021, is a homicide victim.

RCMP officers with the Nelson House detachment, major crime services, search and rescue and underwater recovery teams will be in the Nelson House area from Sept. 5 to Sept. 10 to investigate.

Anyone with information about Linklater’s disappearance is asked to call 204-484-2837 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This news comes after police first announced Linklater’s disappearance in October of 2021.

Mounties said he was last seen in Nelson House in the early morning hours of Oct. 21.