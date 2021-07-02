Man missing, woman in hospital after separate incidents at Lake Diefenbaker: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man is missing and a woman is in hospital after two separate incidents at Lake Diefenbaker on Canada Day.

According to RCMP, officers responded around 11 a.m. to a report of a person overboard a boat.

Police say a 36-year-old man from Central Butte jumped into the water to help children who were swimming and in distress. The children were brought into the boat, but RCMP say the man did not resurface.

Groups searched both sides of the lake on the shoreline Thursday. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will search the area today.

Around 3 p.m., RCMP say officers responded to a report of a woman who “encountered difficulty in the water” while swimming. Police say when they arrived the 22-year-old woman was out of the water and EMS and local first responders were assisting her.

The woman was transported to hospital in Regina by STARS. RCMP say they do not have an update on her condition.