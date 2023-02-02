Man named in Legacy Christian Academy lawsuit faces sexual assault, exploitation charges

Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) have charged an Edmonton man with sexual assault that they say occurred at a Saskatoon faith-based school.

Aaron Benneweis, 46, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor while in a position of trust or authority. Benneweis is also named in a class action lawsuit involving Legacy Christian Academy in Saskatoon.

SPS said they received a report of historical sexual assaults in August 2022. The incidents are said to have happened between 2008 and 2012.

“The victim, a minor at the time, and the accused were known to one another through their affiliation with the Saskatoon faith-based institution,” an SPS news release said.

Benneweis turned himself into SPS on Tuesday where he was arrested and released on conditions, the release said.

He is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on March 13.