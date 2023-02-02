Man named in Legacy Christian Academy lawsuit faces sexual assault, exploitation charges
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) have charged an Edmonton man with sexual assault that they say occurred at a Saskatoon faith-based school.
Aaron Benneweis, 46, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor while in a position of trust or authority. Benneweis is also named in a class action lawsuit involving Legacy Christian Academy in Saskatoon.
SPS said they received a report of historical sexual assaults in August 2022. The incidents are said to have happened between 2008 and 2012.
“The victim, a minor at the time, and the accused were known to one another through their affiliation with the Saskatoon faith-based institution,” an SPS news release said.
Benneweis turned himself into SPS on Tuesday where he was arrested and released on conditions, the release said.
He is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on March 13.
-
New public safety program for Calgary in the worksThe Alberta government says it won't be leaving out Calgary as it looks into way to improve public safety in downtown environments.
-
Man facing charges after three women sexually assaulted at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., police sayA 21-year-old man is facing charges after three women were sexually assaulted at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. earlier this week.
-
N.S. property owners face delays in trying to make Fiona-related repairsFor Nova Scotians still waiting for repairs after post-tropical storm Fiona, it’s now been more than five months.
-
Search Warrant: Winnipeg couple used their “stash” to hand out THC candy to children on HalloweenNew documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.
-
Southern Alberta first responders give back and face off for 'Sirens for Life'Emergency service workers in southern Alberta are answering the call to help save lives as part of this year's "Sirens for Life" challenge by donating blood and plasma.
-
Emaciated dog found tied to railing with note: BC SPCAA nine-year-old pit bull named Rolo will soon be up for adoption after being found abandoned in downtown Prince George, according to the BC SPCA.
-
17-year-old arrested for double homicide in The Pas: RCMPRCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake in connection to a double homicide in The Pas last month.
-
NDP urges Alberta government come clean on long-running dalliance to pull out of CPPAlberta's Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith’s government needs to end its long-running dalliance with pulling the province out of the Canada Pension Plan and come clean on its plans.
-
Windsor Eats is hoping you’ll 'Burger it Forward' this FebruaryA campaign launched at the outset of February is aiming to relieve growing food insecurity by contributing proceeds from burger purchases at participating restaurants to food banks across the nation.