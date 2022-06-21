Man on dating app goes to meet female, assaulted by three people: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved a man who met a woman on a dating app, and arranged to meet in person.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Spruce and Columbia Streets in Waterloo.

A man had made arrangements through a dating app to meet a woman in person, according to officials, but when he arrived at a home, he was reportedly assaulted by three people who he didn’t know – one male and two females.

Police say the man had his phone and money stolen and sustained minor physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.