Man on mobility scooter hit by truck in northeast Calgary intersection

Police say a man on a mobility scooter has life-altering injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a northeast Calgary intersection on Wednesday evening.

It happened at 34th Street and 20th Avenue N.E., just south of Sunridge Mall, during the supper hour.

EMS transported a man in his 50s to the Foothills hospital in stable condition.

In the aftermath of the crash, the smashed-up scooter sat in a crosswalk, tipped over in front of a pickup truck.

The basket from the scooter was on the ground and a bag of popcorn was strewn about.

Police say the pickup driver is co-operating.

No charges have been laid but the investigation is ongoing.

Police blocked off the area for a couple of hours.

Anyone who witnessed or has cellphone or dash-cam video of the incident is asked to contact police directly or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.