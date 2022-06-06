Man on stolen motorcycle among three people arrested for impaired driving: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say they arrested three people, including a man on a stolen motorcycle, for impaired driving within two hours Sunday night.

Officers first responded to a report of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Mount Hope Avenue and Baker Drive in Dartmouth.

Police say they found the vehicle and arrested the 32-year-old driver without incident. The man was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg.

A short time later, around 7:45 p.m., a different group of officers on the Bedford Highway saw a vehicle run a red light near Hatchery Lane in Bedford.

Police say they stopped the vehicle and the driver, who showed signs of impairment. The 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg.

Around 9:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a stolen motorcycle seen around Veronica Drive in Halifax.

Police found the motorcycle and suspected that the driver was impaired. The 26-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg and possession of stolen property over $5,000.