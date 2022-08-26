Man on trip to Toronto wins $6-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot after buying ticket at convenience store

A man from British Columbia is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from a Toronto convenience store.

Troy Maulding of Burnaby, B.C. was in Toronto earlier this month for a work conference when he went to the store to buy bandages for a friend and decided to grab some lotto tickets as well.

Maulding returned to his hotel and that’s where he received the biggest surprise of his life.

“I was having some quiet time in my hotel room when I checked my tickets. The numbers I normally play didn’t win,” Maulding said in a quote from an OLG news release Friday. “Then I started matching the numbers from my Quick Pick. I had to double check what I was seeing.”

What Maulding saw were the winning numbers for the $6-million grand prize in the Aug. 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.

When Maulding realized his unimaginable luck, he apparently stood up in his hotel room, looked in the mirror and said “I won!”

He immediately contacted his wife and sister-in-law to tell them the news.

“I texted my wife and sister-in-law a photo of the ticket to double check for me but couldn’t wait to hear back so called them right away. Then I heard my sister-in-law say, ‘He won!’ That’s when I asked my wife to pack up and head down to Toronto to be with me,” he said.

Maulding said it was difficult to contain his excitement but focused on his job for the rest of his stay in Toronto.

“When I told my colleagues, they thanked me for my commitment to the work that had to be done and for staying for the entire conference in light of this incredible news,” Maulding said. “I almost cried. I was so humbled by the outpouring of love.”

He said his first act as a millionaire will be to buy a house and then “the rest will fall into place after that.

Maulding’s winning ticket was purchased at Unique Gift & Convenience on Front Street.

Lotto 6/49 tickets are $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.