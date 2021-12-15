Man ordered to pay $24,000 in costs after dog attack
A Chatham dog owner has been fined $2,500 and ordered to pay $24,000 in fees after a woman sustained significant injuries in a dog attack.
Chatham-Kent animal control say a 33-year-old man was convicted in court last month stemming from the 2018 attack.
A 22-year-old woman was bitten on the arm and received significant injuries “when the owner permitted the dog to attack,” animal control says.
The injury required significant medical care and resulted in lifelong complications.
This was not the first incident for the dog, animal control says.
Animal control officer charged the owner in response to the attack with multiple offences under the Dog Owners’ Liability Act.
As a result, the man was convicted after a trial and fined $2,500. He was also ordered to pay $24,000 in costs.
