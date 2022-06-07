Man ordered to pay ex-girlfriend $862 for abandoning furniture after breakup

A man who abandoned several pieces of furniture at his ex-girlfriend's apartment after a breakup must pay her for moving and storage costs, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.

The decision centres on the sometimes awkward legal obligations that can remain between former romantic partners, even during a contentious separation.

The Civil Resolution Tribunal heard Rudy Carolino and Shan Gao broke up in June 2021, and that Carolino took "limited belongings" with him when he left.

Although he returned days later to pick up more of his things – accompanied by police and a friend – Carolino once again left behind a number of possessions, including a wardrobe, coat rack, floor lamp, computer desk, kitchenware, bed and mattress.

Gao told the tribunal they agreed Carolino's friend, identified only as "K" in the decision, would come retrieve the rest of his possessions at a later date – and that she made numerous unsuccessful attempts to rid herself of her ex's furniture.

But despite repeated promises to collect Carolino's things, K eventually stopped responding to Gao's texts. The tribunal heard Gao ultimately moved everything into paid storage in August.

"Ms. Gao texted K to provide details about the storage facility where she had placed Mr. Carolino’s items, and to advise that they must be removed by Sept. 7, 2021," tribunal member Kristin Gardner wrote. "There is no evidence before me that K responded to this message either."

Several weeks later, Gao had a lawyer contact Carolino through the courts and offer yet another chance to retrieve his things. When Gao finally disposed of the remaining items on Oct. 8, it had been just under four months since their breakup.

Carolino told the tribunal he never wanted any of the leftover furniture, and that they had made no such arrangements for it to be picked up – but Gardner was unconvinced.

"Based on K's text messages with Ms. Gao, I am satisfied that Mr. Carolino appointed K as his agent to retrieve his belongings left in Ms. Gao's possession," Gardner wrote.

"K failed to retrieve the items left with Ms. Gao or arrange for their disposal. I find that Mr. Carolino is responsible for K's failure to do so, including Ms. Gao's expenses resulting from that failure."

Even if Carolino no longer wanted his things, the tribunal member noted he still would have been responsible for arranging for their disposal.

Gardner gave credit to Gao for upholding her legal obligation to safeguard her ex's things, and for making "reasonable efforts" to keep Carolino informed of her plans for storing and disposing of them.

She ultimately awarded Gao $862 for moving, storage and disposal expenses, along with $150 in tribunal fees.