Man passed out in car on a Toronto-area highway blew four times legal alcohol limit
CTVNewsToronto.ca Journalist
Katherine DeClerq
Impaired driving charges have been laid after a man was found passed out in a vehicle on a Toronto-area highway.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, a vehicle was spotted driving on a rim in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The driver pulled over on Highway 427 near Burnhamthorpe Road before passing out in the car, police allege.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Officers took the 34-year-old into custody, where he blew over four times the legal limit on an alcohol blood test.
The driver was released to a sober friend who picked him up from the police station.
He is facing multiple charges, including dangerous driving, driving while impaired and having open liquor in a vehicle.
-
'Last place' Alberta education funding shortchanges public school students: teachers' unionSome Alberta parents are saying the annual funding for public education is falling well short of what's needed, a view echoed by the province's largest teachers' union.
-
Team Saskatchewan bounces back from defeat, beats Alberta's SluchinskiAfter Team Saskatchewan suffered their first loss at the Brier on Monday evening, they rebounded with a big win over Team Alberta-Sluchinski on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Former federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks on reconciliation in Pembroke, Ont.It was a full house Tuesday morning at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Ont. as Canada's first Indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, spoke.
-
Pronger brothers team up to make award-winning whiskeyChris Pronger and his brother Sean are used to signing autographs from their days in the NHL, but on Monday, they were at Willow Park Wines and Spirits signing bottles of Canadian whiskey.
-
51 agencies plead with Ontario for emergency funding for safe consumption sitesWindsor’s SafePoint closed at the end of 2023 because the province had 'paused' the application process. In response, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of Health asking to 'suspend the inertia' around consumption and treatment services.
-
OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theftWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
-
‘Should have been inclusive’: AMC says province failed to consult on bail reform planThe Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province failed to consult with First Nations leadership on the bail reform strategy it rolled out last week.
-
Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspectiveThe Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes onA Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.