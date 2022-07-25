Man passed out on Brandon bus found to have outstanding warrant

Officers with the Brandon Police Service said a man who had an outstanding warrant for a number of charges was found passed out on a bus.

The incident took place on Saturday when Brandon Transit reported that a man was passed out on one of its buses.

Police went to the scene and woke the man up. Officers then did a Canadian Police Information Centre check and determined this 33-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for impaired driving, drive over .08, prohibited driving and fail to attend court.

The suspect was held in custody to appear in court the morning.

IMPAIRED DRIVING INCIDENT

A short while later, Brandon police dealt with a separate impaired driving-related incident, when officers received a report at around 10 p.m. on Saturday of a woman who appeared intoxicated getting into a car on Centennial Boulevard.

Police said they managed to find the car and noticed signs that the driver could be impaired.

Police officers said they stopped the car on 21st Street, and took the driver into custody as she “exhibited signs of impairment.”

The driver provided samples of her breath, which were found to be over the legal limit.

The 25-year-old woman is expected to appear in court on Aug. 2.