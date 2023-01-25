Burnaby RCMP issue warning after fake Rolex with counterfeit certificate of authenticity sold through Craigslist
After a man paid $10,000 for a fake Rolex, Burnaby Mounties are warning about the perils or purchasing luxury goods through marketplace sites like Craigslist.
The purchase of the watch happened in November of last year, according to authorities. After an in-person meeting where the buyer was shown a certificate of authenticity and a purchase receipt, the money was exchanged.
"Shortly after the sale, the buyer become suspicious of the purchase, and after getting the watch appraised the victim discovered the watch was counterfeit," Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a media release.
"The receipt and certificate were also determined to be fake."
Police are investigating the fraud, and recommending that anyone who has purchased a luxury watch through an online marketplace to get it appraised. If it turns out to be fake, buyers are urged to contact the Burnaby RCMP.
"We want to remind everyone to be cautious when making these types of purchases through marketplace websites," Kalanj said in the statement.
" If it seems too good to be true, it probably is."
