Man pleads guilty for role in Canada Day stabbing

A second man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Canada Day stabbing that sent a Ukrainian newcomer to hospital.

Jayden Kyle Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was 19 at the time of the incident.

A Manitoba court heard on Monday the attack happened the night of July 1, 2022 after the victim, who was not identified, bumped into Martin's group of four people near The Forks.

Court heard at the time, the man was walking with another newcomer from Ukraine, when Martin’s group confronted the pair with bear spray before stabbing and punching the victim.

Martin's lawyer told the courtroom that his client was entering the guilty plea even though he had no recollection of the incident because of the amount of alcohol and Xanax he consumed.

A sentencing date is expected to be set on Feb. 2.

‘HE’S VERY SHAKEN UP’

The Canada Day stabbing isn't the only incident involving Ukrainian newcomers in Winnipeg.

Last month, 46-year-old Ivan Rubanik was fatally stabbed without provocation while he was on his way to work.

"There's just no way that either one of those occasions somehow would have been predicted,” said Ostap Skrypnyk, an advisor to the Manitoba Provincial Council of Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

He notes newcomers may be more vulnerable to these types of interactions because of a lack of understanding and cultural differences.

"It's not understanding body language or what kind of messages people are giving off when they just come across them."

The random nature of both cases can make similar instances harder to prepare for.

Melanie Murchison, a criminology and sociology instructor at the University of Manitoba, says both are cases of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“(These cases) often induce more fear in the community because it doesn't seem like there's an effective way to prevent them,” she said.

She adds there is no easy solution to increase public safety, which will likely leave a lot of community members feeling vulnerable.

Meantime, Skrypnyk says the victim is still feeling the aftermath of the attack.

"He's very shaken up and he's, you know, very aware of safety issues.”

TIPS FOR STAYING SAFE DOWNTOWN

While experts say it can be difficult for newcomers and the general public to prepare for random attacks, Winnipeg’s Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) offers several tips to stay safe including using the buddy system, making sure you're not walking alone, and familiarizing yourself with safe locations in the city, including more populated areas.

If you find yourself in an emergency, the DCSP says the best thing to do is to call 911.