Man pleads guilty in 2019 New Westminster shooting that left woman hospitalized

A young man charged in connection with a 2019 shooting that left a woman seriously injured in New Westminster, B.C., has pleaded guilty, according to police.

Authorities said Carlos Monteith, 24, pleaded guilty this month to discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm. He was sentence to six-and-a-half years on the first count and three years on the second.

The Nov. 17, 2019 shooting prompted a major police response on Osborne Street, where first responders found a woman in serious condition at the scene.

Monteith had fled the area, but was found and arrested days later in Vancouver with help from the Vancouver Police Department's Emergency Response Team.