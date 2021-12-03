Man pleads guilty to arson in commercial building fire that led to $3M in losses: Delta police
Police in Delta, B.C., say an investigation into a fire that burned down a commercial building on New Year's Day last year has ended with a guilty plea.
Police say in a news release that the building in the suburb of Tsawwassen was destroyed in the fire.
The building housed two dental practices and a music school, and police say the total loss is valued at more than $3 million.
Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu says officers retrieved key information from a digital video recorder that had been submerged in water, through help from the local fire department and municipal engineering services.
The release says 31-year-old Daniel Hacking has pleaded guilty to arson.
Delta police spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says Hacking has not been linked with two suspicious fires that destroyed or damaged three empty homes in the same region and those fires are still being investigated.
“Those remain under investigation and at this point there's no connection to those fires and this guilty plea,” she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.
-
Downtown Halifax looks to attract customers this Christmas seasonEfforts are underway to attract consumers away from big stores to downtown shopping districts, like Spring Garden Road.
-
The Alliston Lions Club holds 1st ‘Festival of Lights’The Alliston Lions Club adds a holiday contest to help everyone get in the holiday spirit.
-
Calgary man charged with weapons trafficking in connection with RCMP investigationBlackfalds RCMP are seeking the public's help to find a Calgary man wanted for a number of weapons-related offences.
-
National Music Centre celebrates 5th anniversary with virtual galaAnyone up for a gala in sweatpants? You'll have that opportunity Friday night, when the National Music Centre livestreams Niisito, a celebration of the power of music to build bridges between diverse communities in Canada.
-
Some B.C. schools forced to close due to flooding reopen with rotating in-person learning for studentsSome schools that have been closed for weeks in southern B.C. because of flooding are slowly reopening.
-
Provincial curling speil showcases local talent in WadenaA Sask Curling Tour event in Wadena is giving a local man the chance to showcase his talent in his home town.
-
Manitoba's newest political party right-of-centre setting sights on next electionA new party on Manitoba's political playing field is identifying itself as a grassroots right-of-centre party.
-
Sask. mother who killed newborn daughter sentenced to 6 yearsA judge handed down a six-year sentence for a Kindersley woman who killed her newborn daughter.
-
B.C. expects higher than national GDP growth this year, but flood recovery costs still not talliedThe B.C. government says it's optimistic about the province's economic growth in the coming year, though the costs of recent flooding and extreme weather have not been fully calculated yet.