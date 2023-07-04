Man pleads guilty to assaulting B.C. Uber driver, gets 1 year of probation

A man who was caught on camera assaulting an Uber driver earlier this year in Abbotsford has been sentenced to one year of probation.

William Tickle was charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats on April 28, 2023, in relation to the incident, which occurred 10 days prior, local police said at the time.

The BC Prosecution Service has confirmed that Tickle was sentenced on June 28 after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

"The accused pled guilty to assault and was sentenced to one day in jail and placed on probation for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a $100 victim surcharge. He received credit for 44 days in custody pre-sentence. The requirement to serve the one day was satisfied when he appeared in court," spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said in an email.

The uttering threats charge has been stayed.

In the days following the assault, the driver, Aman Sood, told CTV News that he was attacked by a passenger who was angry because he disagreed with the route the Uber app had suggested.

Video captured by dash cam shows a man undoing his seatbelt before lunging at Sood from the backseat and punching him in the head while saying, "I'll kill you."

Sood also said he was unsure if he will ever drive for the app again, saying the attack left him scared and shaken. He also travelled to the B.C. legislature to speak about how his case underscores the need for better workplace protections for gig workers.