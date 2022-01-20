Man pleads guilty to criminal harassment following incidents near Western University

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday in a London, Ont. courtroom, to harassing women around Western University.

Saranjeet Singh pleaded guilty to six counts of criminal harassment stemming from incidents around campus between Oct.19 and Nov. 13, 2021.

Singh, who was in custody during today’s court appearance, received a suspended sentence, three years probation and a weapons prohibition.

He also faces potential immigration consequences and could be deported back to India.

Singh must also refrain from going around Western or contacting any of his victims.