Man pleads guilty to December assault police described as hate-motivated

A man charged in what Edmonton police described as a hate-motivated attack has pleaded guilty to assault and sentenced to 180 days in jail, CTV News has learned.

Joseph Gladue, 39, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in connection with a Dec. 16, 2020 attack, according to court records. Charges of uttering threats were withdrawn.

Gladue was sentenced on Mar. 24 and had 32 days remaining to be served with credit for time already in custody.

According to police, a Black man was walking near him home in Parkdale when another man began yelling "racially-motivated obscenities" at him. The victim was then pushed and followed into his backyard where he was assaulted.

The 48-year-old victim was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the two men did not know each other.

It was the city's third hate-motivated incident of December 2020.