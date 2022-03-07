Man pleads guilty to hunting offences, handed $1,500 fine and 18-month ban: B.C. conservation

A man has been fined and handed a temporary hunting ban after pleading guilty to multiple offences under B.C.'s Wildlife Act.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said a man from New Westminster recently pleaded guilty to killing wildlife outside of open season and failing to retrieve edible portions. He was fined $1,500 and banned from hunting for 18 months as a result.

According to BCCOS, the penalties stem from an incident that took place in October 2020 near Bridesville.

"Conservation officers received a complaint of someone shooting from a road and converged in the area," BCCOS said in a statement Friday.

"Further investigation found a dead two-point mule deer buck and an empty rifle cartridge. Due to the warm conditions and time delay, the deer was unsalvageable."

BCCOS said the man who pleaded guilty is also being required to retake B.C.'s Conservation and Outdoor Recreation Education training program. In addition, he forfeited his rifle.

The man's fine will go towards the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, the BCCOS said.