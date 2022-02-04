Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old Edmonton girl
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in west Edmonton nearly two years ago.
The girl was walking home in the McQueen neighbourhood on March 10, 2020, when Wade Stene approached her in his vehicle.
He pulled her inside, sexually assaulted her and dropped her off, court heard from an agreed statement of facts.
On Friday, Stene, 39, also pleaded guilty to invitation to sexual touching.
In June 2020, Stene was granted bail and put on house arrest with an ankle monitor, but after a large public outcry, his lawyer said Stene received threats and asked for his bail to be revoked.
Since then, Stene has been in custody and will be sentenced on April 1.
