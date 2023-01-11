Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 shooting death in North Bay

In court Wednesday, Ryan Abraham pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the December 2018 death of Abraham Kamerman in North Bay.

Originally charged with second-degree murder, Abraham’s guilty plea to the lesser charge was accepted by the Crown and Superior Court Justice Greg Ellies.

He admitted to shooting Kamerman with a rifle Dec. 5, 2018, in what the court heard was a drug-related killing. He and a second suspect wore dark clothes and stockings to conceal their identity before going to an apartment and shooting Kamerman.

A second man involved in the killing, Taylor Briscoe, was found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

In court Wednesday, Abraham also pleaded guilty to a number of other charges, including robbery, possession of a weapon and assault.

Abraham was a wanted man when he was arrested Dec. 10, 2018, in London, Ont., for assaulting a cab driver and car theft.

A hearing Feb. 10 will set the date for his sentencing hearing.

Eric Taschner of CTV News is covering the case and will have more details later today.