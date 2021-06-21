Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of pregnant Saskatoon woman

A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a pregnant woman.

Jonathan Rosenthal pleaded guilty in Court of Queen's Bench Monday, in connection with the death of Crystal Louise McFayden.

McFadyen, who was eight months pregnant, was found dead in a burned-out home on Avenue F North in July 2018.

McFadyen had been reported missing three days earlier by family.

Shortly after the house fire, police charged Jonathan Rosenthal with arson.

Police later upgraded the arson charges to second-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.

The scene of the house fire on Avenue F North on July 6, 2018. (Saskatoon Fire Department)