Man pleads guilty to secretly recording women at Saanich grocery store, posting images on porn site

The former assistant manager of a grocery store in Saanich, B.C., has pleaded guilty to unlawfully filming nine young women in the washroom and posting the images on a Russian porn website.

Matthew Schwabe pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of unlawfully observing and recording the victims in a place where they would likely be nude. The offences occurred between June 2012 and May 2014.

Schwabe also pleaded guilty to one count of publishing intimate images of the victims without their consent between December 2015 and June 2016.

Schwabe had secretly planted a camera in the bathroom of the Mattick’s Farm Red Barn Market.

The case was brought to police's attention when a young woman found explicit photographs of herself posted online.

A Saanich police investigation, which started in early 2016, identified at least nine victims who were allegedly filmed, the majority of them Red Barn staff.

The date of Schwabe’s sentencing will be confirmed later this month, according to the BC Prosecution Service.