Man pleads guilty to secretly recording women at Saanich grocery store, posting images on porn site
The former assistant manager of a grocery store in Saanich, B.C., has pleaded guilty to unlawfully filming nine young women in the washroom and posting the images on a Russian porn website.
Matthew Schwabe pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of unlawfully observing and recording the victims in a place where they would likely be nude. The offences occurred between June 2012 and May 2014.
Schwabe also pleaded guilty to one count of publishing intimate images of the victims without their consent between December 2015 and June 2016.
Schwabe had secretly planted a camera in the bathroom of the Mattick’s Farm Red Barn Market.
The case was brought to police's attention when a young woman found explicit photographs of herself posted online.
A Saanich police investigation, which started in early 2016, identified at least nine victims who were allegedly filmed, the majority of them Red Barn staff.
The date of Schwabe’s sentencing will be confirmed later this month, according to the BC Prosecution Service.
-
Ontario still not decided on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with federal holiday now just weeks awayThe Ontario government says it still has not decided how to commemorate the federally recognized National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, and whether or not it will mark the day as an official provincial statutory holiday.
-
Victim identified and suspect charged in fatal apartment altercationThe victim of a Tuesday homicide in a downtown Calgary apartment was identified Thursday and a suspect has been charged.
-
Uptick in Chatham-Kent vaccinations on first day following vaccine passport announcementChatham-Kent’s Medical Health Officer said Ontario’s vaccine passports will be the final push to get people vaccinated.
-
Co-chair of modelling table says lockdown 'could be unavoidable later in fall' if Ontarians don't reduce contactsThe co-chair of Ontario’s modelling table says that residents will only have to “moderately” reduce their contacts to mitigate the fourth wave of the pandemic but she is warning that failure to do so now could make another lockdown “unavoidable later in the fall.”
-
Lambton’s top doc calls for mandatory vaccines in workplacesLambton County’s acting medical officer of health is calling for all workplace to implement vaccine mandates.
-
Alberta's second $1M prize given out, Kenney saysThe second ticket, worth $1 million to any Albertan who has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, has been drawn, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says.
-
Election 2021: What to watch for in Kitchener Centre ridingVoters in Waterloo Region and across the country will head to the polls on Sept. 20. Andrea Perrella from Wilfrid Laurier University joined CTV Kitchener ahead of the 2021 federal election to break down the Kitchener Centre riding.
-
B.C. wildfires, evacuation orders continue to drop as government urges cautionResidents of more than 970 properties have been allowed to return home as the number of evacuation orders due to wildfires in British Columbia dropped to 2,566 on Wednesday night.
-
Police investigating hate-motivated graffiti in CambridgeWaterloo regional police are investigating reports of hate-motivated graffiti in Cambridge.