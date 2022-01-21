Man pleads guilty to supplying ammunition to gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting
Atlantic.CTVNews.ca Producer
Julie Caswell
One of the three people charged with supplying ammunition to the gunman who carried out Canada's worst mass shooting has now pleaded guilty.
James Banfield was scheduled to go on trial in January to face charges of unlawfully transferring ammunition to the killer in the month before the April 2020 shootings.
Banfield will be sentenced June 1.
He is the brother of Lisa Banfield, the shooter's common-law spouse.
Lisa Banfield and Brian Brewster still each face a charge of transferring ammunition without authority.
Police have said all three had no prior knowledge of the gunman's actions.
