Man pointed gun at security guard, threatened to kill him at Corydon business

Winnipeg police officers have made an arrest after a suspect pointed a gun at a security guard at a Corydon Avenue business and threatened to kill him.

Officers responded to the incident, with the help of AIR1, the K9 unit and the tactical support team, around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the situation began when a security guard tried to get a man, who was causing a disturbance, out of the establishment in the 700 block of Corydon. Officers allege the suspect punched the security guard in the face, pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him.

The suspect then ran away and got rid of the gun.

Police found the suspect and took him into custody. They also found the discarded gun.

The security guard, a 28-year-old man, declined any medical treatment.

The major crimes unit investigated and charged Hothaifa Hassan, 20, with several offences including assault, uttering threats—cause death or bodily harm, and pointing a firearm. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Hassan remains in custody.