Man points gun at pharmacy employees, steals 2,000 pills: Halifax RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Police in Halifax are looking for a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on employees at a pharmacy and stole thousands of pills.
A man walked into the pharmacy on Prospect Road Monday and was given a safe injection kit.
He pulled out a pistol and demanded drugs, according to a news release from the RCMP.
He left on foot with more than 2,100 narcotic tablets of various strengths, police say.
Officers responded to the pharmacy just before 6 p.m.
The RCMP describes the suspect as a white man standing about five-foot-ten, and wearing black with grey shoes and a bandana over his face.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
