RCMP in Powerview said a man is believed to have drowned after receiving reports that an ATV was trying to cross the ice on Winnipeg River.

RCMP said it received reports around 1 a.m. Thursday and officers attended the scene. When they arrived to the river at Penelope Close in the RM of Alexander, RCMP said officers heard a man calling for help and saw that he was in the water hanging onto the ice.

The officers and a volunteer firefighter grabbed life jackets and ropes and walked onto the ice. RCMP said as they tried to reach the man, he struggled in the water and went under.

RCMP said he didn't resurface and is presumed to have drowned.

The man, 42, was from the RM of Alexander.

RCMP said it learned two men on ATVs tried to cross the river when they both broke through the ice and fell into the water.

The other driver, a 37-year-old man from Great Falls, was able to pull himself out of the water and RCMP said he was taken to a nearby residence and was treated by EMS for hypothermia.

RCMP continue to investigate.