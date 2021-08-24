Man previously convicted of sexual assault arrested after trying to break into woman's home: VicPD

A man with previous convictions for serious crimes was arrested in Esquimalt, B.C., on Monday after he allegedly tried to break into a woman's home.

Victoria police say they were called to the Fleming Beach area around 9:30 p.m. for reports of the attempted break-in.

Witnesses told police that the man tried to enter the woman's home through a window, prompting the woman to yell for help.

"The woman’s screams alerted her neighbours and several of them left their residences and confronted the suspect," said Victoria police in a release Tuesday.

The 63-year-old man, who has previous convictions for sexual assault and kidnapping, then tried to flee the scene on foot, according to VicPD.

Police say that neighbours pursued the man and were able to hold him until police arrived.

No one was physically injured during the incident, according to VicPD.

The man, Henry Hueving, now faces recommended charges of assault, break and enter, and trespassing at night.

Police say they have requested that he remain in custody until his next court date. VicPD adds that for investigations of this nature, police have a "safety plan" in place for the victim.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.