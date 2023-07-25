Man pronounced dead following daytime Cabbagetown shooting

A man has been pronounced dead following a daytime shooting near the intersection of Shuter and Sherbourne streets.

Investigators say the shooting occurred just before 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say shots were heard in a nearby parking lot. When first responders arrived on the scene, they located a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.

