Man pronounced dead in hospital following 2-vehicle crash in Scarborough
A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Ellesmere Road, just east of McCowan Road.
Toronto police said paramedics transported a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.
Parmedis told CP24 that the man's injuries are "possibly related to a medical event."
Currently, eastbound Ellesmere is blocked at McCowan, while westbound Ellesmere is off limits at Parkington Crescent. Grangeway Avenue is also blocked at Ellesmere.
Police officers are at the scene helping direct traffic.
Motorists should expect delays and road closures in the area and police are urging them to consider alternative routes.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police’s traffic services unit at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
