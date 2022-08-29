Man proposes one year after lifesaving heart transplant

With his new transplanted heart beating to the rhythm of love, Tyler Montgomery, 33, proposed to his girlfriend Keverly Pike, one year after a lifesaving operation.

“She was always by my side, reading the charts in hospital, being with my mom and being with my dad,” says Montgomery.

So on the one year anniversary of his heart transplant, Tyler went back to University Hospital in London, Ont. where he went for check-ups and got down on one knee to pop the big question.

“I wanted to do it on the one year because that one year changed my life,” says Montgomery. “Now I’m going to chase all my dreams.”

Even though the new heart he received a year ago is now being given away, Montgomery says it will be in good hands for the rest of his life.

“She [Keverly] is happy to have it and I know she’ll take good care of it,” he says.