Man pulled from basement during Surrey fire did not survive

A man who was pulled from a basement during a house fire in Surrey did not survive, firefighters say.

The fire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Monday at a building near 117B Street and 96 Avenue.

Firefighters say four people who lived upstairs in the two-level home were able to get out, but a man in the basement did not survive.

His cause of death and the cause of the fire have not yet been made public.

The RCMP is investigating.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber and Scott Connorton in Surrey