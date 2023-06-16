Man pulled from Bow River taken to hospital in life-threatening condition

One man was rushed to hospital on Friday after being pulled from the Bow River in northwest Calgary.

Carol Henke, a spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department, says members were called to the community of Montgomery at around 4 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning in the river near Angel's Café.

Henke says a 26-year-old man was pulled out of the river by a person on the shore who started CPR.

Firefighters then arrived on scene and began life-saving measures before transferring care to EMS.

EMS confirm the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.