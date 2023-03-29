Man pulled from house fire in Toronto's Junction Triangle dies in hospital

A man is dead after being pulled from a fire at a home in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

Crews were first called to the house near the intersection of Dupont Street and Edwin Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews were confronted with “heavy smoke” upon arrival.

The victim was without vital signs when they were removed from the fire, Toronto Fire said. Emergency services said they transported an adult male to the hospital.

TFS is currently dealing with a residential fire on Dupont St (E. of Dundas St. W). One occupant has been removed from the premises VSA. @ChiefPeggTFS is enroute to the scene. Fire has been knocked down. Crews continue fireground operations. ^dv #Toronto

Just after 8:30 p.m., Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg provided an update, stating he was “so sorry to report that the occupant rescued from this fire [had] passed away as a result of their injuries.”

“On behalf of Toronto Fire, I extend my sincere condolences and thoughts to the family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic news,” Pegg said.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown. The Ontario Fire Marshal is working in conjunction with police and fire services to investigate the blaze.

I am so sad to report that the occupant rescued from this fire has passed away as a result of their injuries. On behalf of @Toronto_Fire, I extend my sincere condolences and thoughts to the family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic news.