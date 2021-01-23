Firefighters managed to pull a man out of a burning building in Kitchener and resuscitate him, while two firefighters were also treated for minor burns.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Hartwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday night after a passerby noticed flames coming out of the house. They soon arrived on scene to an active fire.

"The whole block was lit up with the lights," one resident tells CTV News. "It was almost like Christmas."

Police directed traffic away from the scene while 20 firefighters worked to put the flames out when they found the man inside.

"They did CPR and the gentleman was transported to hospital stabilized and transferred again," said Kitchener fire prevention officer Lydia Wilcox.

Officials say he was taken to a hospital outside of the region and that there is no word yet on his condition.

The two firefighters that were treated for burns were inside the house searching for the man, according to Wilcox.

Kitchener Fire says the building is being considered as a complete loss and that, from a preliminary inspection, it appears as if the fire started in the basement before spreading throughout the house.

Fire crews were on scene until around 3:30 a.m. putting out hotspots.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

"We haven't been able to make entry due to the massive fire damage and the water inside the house," said Wilcox.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Carmen Wong