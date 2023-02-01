Man pulled over in Ottawa hasn't been allowed to drive for almost 40 years, police say
Ottawa police say a man who hasn't been allowed to drive since Top Gun was in theatres was pulled over in Ottawa last week.
Not Top Gun: Maverick, by the way, the original Top Gun.
Police told CTV News Ottawa on Wednesday that the driver has been banned from driving since 1986 but was caught near the area of Kirkwood and Larose avenues around 1:45 p.m. last Thursday.
The 69-year-old Ottawa man was charged with driving while suspended and is due in court in May.
Police said the man has had five impaired driving charges and several other provincial offence notices dating back years on his record, including multiple charges for driving while suspended.
His vehicle has been seized until his court appearance this spring.
Last week, @OPSTrafficCM arrested a man that has been suspended from driving since 1986.
He also has several impaired driving charges, dangerous driving, and well as flight from police and multiple charges for driving under suspension and having no insurance. pic.twitter.com/QjIw4AbGgp
