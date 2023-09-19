Man pulls down pants after screaming at library staff: Guelph police
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
A 31-year-old Guelph man is facing charges after police say he committed an indecent act near a library Monday morning.
Police were called to the downtown library at around 10 a.m. Police said a man was inside acting in a belligerent manner and screaming at staff. According to police, he left the library but was still belligerent and screaming.
“As he walked away, he pulled down his pants to expose his buttocks to everyone in the area, including several children,” police said in a news release.
Police said he was arrested for committing an indecent act and will appear in court in October.
