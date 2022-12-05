Man pulls knife when asked to leave Kitchener establishment: police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brandished a knife when asked to leave a licensed establishment in Kitchener.
Police say it happened Saturday around 7:35 p.m. in the area of King Street East and Fairway Road South.
Police say they were called about a “disruptive” man refusing to leave the business. When asked to go, he allegedly brandished a knife and made threats before leaving.
He was found a short distance away by police.
No injuries were reported.
The 47-year-old is now charged with:
- assault with a weapon
- possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- uttering threats
- food and lodging fraud
- two counts of failing to comply with a probation order
