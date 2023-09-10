Man punched 2 people in the face at TTC subway station: police
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched two people in the face at Castle Frank Subway Station.
Police said they were called to the TTC station around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.
A man and woman were waiting for the train to arrive on the eastbound platform, however, when they started to board the train a fight broke out, according to police.
Officers said the man punched the woman in the face, knocking her unconscious. Another passenger tried to intervene and stop the attack, but he was also punched in the face, according to police.
Officers said the man ran away to ground level.
The man is described by police as being about 55 to 60 years old with a large build, short dark hair and a grey mustache. He was seen wearing an orange t-shirt, a camo-coloured baseball cap, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Changes made to N.B.'s Policy 713 create new human rights issues: youth advocateNew Brunswick's child and youth advocate says the latest changes made by the Education Department to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools has made it more discriminatory.
-
25-year-old dies after he was found shot outside Winnipeg apartment buildingThe homicide unit is investigating after a 25-year-old who was found shot outside a St. John’s area apartment building last weekend died.
-
Section of major Kitchener road closed for emergency repairsA block of Strasburg Road in Kitchener is set to be closed until Friday as crews complete emergency repairs on a storm drain pipe.
-
The Paris of the prairies: The history that shaped Winnipeg and allowed organizations to make it 100 yearsBetween 2020 and 2023 several Winnipeg businesses and organizations have or will be celebrating the century mark. But what was Winnipeg like 100 years ago and what has allowed so many organizations to make it to this point?
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays gameAfter a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conductAn Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge businessAuthorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.
-
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggestsReceiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
-
Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister saysOntario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.