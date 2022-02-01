Man recently charged with sexually assaulting minor wanted after going missing with 2 teen daughters: RCMP

B.C. Mounties say they're looking for a man recently charged with sexual offences after he went missing with his two teen daughters.

Police said Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, went missing from his Salmon Arm home on Jan. 21 with his 14-year-old daughter Eliyah and his 13-year-old daughter Avery. According to the RCMP, both daughters were supposed to be staying at their grandparents' home in the same community.

Gerbrandt was recently charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor, police said.

"We believe that Caleb is actively evading police," Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a news release Tuesday.

"He is required to abide by a curfew and be inside his Salmon Arm residence every night, a condition which he is now breaching. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest."

Mounties said police and family haven't been able to reach Gerbrandt or his daughters since they went missing, adding that they think they might be in the Lower Mainland or on Vancouver Island.

It's believed they're travelling in a 2006 grey Dodge Grand Caravan, with licence plate NE961N. Anyone with information is asked to call their local police department or the Salmon Arm detachment at 250-832-6044.