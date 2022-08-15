Man recovering after being stabbed multiple times in head: Nanaimo RCMP

Quick-thinking Mounties and paramedics in Nanaimo, B.C., are being credited with saving a man's life after he was stabbed multiple times in the head.

The injuries "would have been life-threatening if it hadn’t been for the emergency first aid by our officers and EHS," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien on Monday.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the bus exchange on Front Street, beside Port Place Mall in downtown Nanaimo.

When police arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with stab wounds to his head.

“Our understanding is he was either sleeping or laying on the bench when the stabbing occurred,” said O’Brien.

Officers provided emergency first aid to the man until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and is now in stable condition, according to police.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated assault a short time later and was held in custody.

Mounties say they do not know what motivated the attack at this time but believe there may have been an interaction between the two beforehand.