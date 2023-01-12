Man recovering after West End shooting: WPS

A man is recovering in hospital after a shooting Thursday morning in the West End.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the 400 block of Beverly Street at 5:42 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. Police used a chest seal to keep the victim alive until he was taken to hospital. He was initially in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).